June 17, 2023, London, United Kingdom: Members of the Welsh Guards and Household Division march along The Mall in central London during the Trooping the Colour parade. The parade is held to mark the official birthday of King Charles III. This year will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022. (Credit Image: © Steve Taylor/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)