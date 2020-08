Nigerien soldiers wait for instructions before attacking a enemy command and control node, during training at Camp Po, Burkina Faso, on Feb. 20, 2019, during Flintlock 19. Flintlock is an annual special operations and State Department exercise involving more than 2,000 soldiers, airmen, naval and police forces from more than 30 nations. Lessons learned at Flintlock strengthen global security institutions, promote multinational sharing of information, and develop interoperability among western and partner nations in North and West Africa. (Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)