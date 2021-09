epa09440180 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with students of the educational centre for children 'Ocean' in Vladivostok, Russia, 01 September 2021. The all-Russian children's center 'Ocean' is located on the shores of the Sea of Japan, 35 km from the city of Vladivostok, in the Emar Bay. One of the largest children's centres in Russia, which annually receives about 20 thousand children aged 6 to 18 years. EPA-EFE/SERGEI BOBYLEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL