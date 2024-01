A photo provided by the North Korean government on september 14, shows that, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C-R), bids farewell to Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-L), as he departs from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur region, Russia on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. North Korean state news agency said on Thursday that, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Pyongyang at Putin's "convenient time". The two leaders met in Russia's Far East on Wednesday for their first face-to-face summit in four years. During the summit, they discussed a range of issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and cooperation in space exploration. Putin said he was pleased to accept Kim's invitation and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Russia-North Korea relations. Photo by / UPI. Profimedia Images