Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on Saturday on October 8, 2022. Moscow announced that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea. Photo by / UPI,Image: 729171652, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no