September 2, 2021, New York, New York, USA: Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, after heavy rain brings flooding across the region. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul declared her first state of emergency. The death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida's stunning blast through the Northeast rose to at least 14 after a wide swath of the region became overwhelmed by fierce downpours and localized flooding. (Credit Image: © Wang Ying/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)