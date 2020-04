epa04431171 Asiatic jackals behind a dirty glass window in their small concrete enclosure, far from their native shrub lands, on World Animal Day, at Pata Zoo, Bangkok, Thailand, 04 October 2014. Zoos that house animals in small concrete enclosures continue to operate despite the call for change in the way humans treat animals. Declared in 1931 to highlight the plight of endangered species, World Animal Day falls on the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. This year it is timed in the week of a report release from World Wildlife Fund revealing wildlife across the world has dropped by more than 50 percent in 40 years, as humans continue to show their over consumption and destruction of other species and their habitats. EPA/BARBARA WALTON