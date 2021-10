The Zodiac Killer was never caught. He is known to have attacked seven victims, killing five, in Benicia, Vallejo, Lake Berryessa and San Francisco. Two people survived, and the Zodiac claimed responsibility for many more deaths in letters, often signed with a symbol of a cross over a circle.,Image: 370945207, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights *** US Newspapers Out ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia