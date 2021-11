epa09346341 A man receives a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center in Gostinny Dvor, a huge exhibition place in Moscow, Russia, 15 July 2021. More than 500,000 Muscovites received the first component of the coronavirus vaccine in a week. Moscow being the epicentre of the new outbreak of the infections by the new Delta variant. Moscow authorities imposed a ban to serve people without QR-codes confirming vaccination against Covid-19 at public waterings, including people recovering from coronavirus Covid-19 disease within six months before the visit, or negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours before the visit. More than 5,000 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Moscow, 32 per cent more than the day before. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV