This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on February 9, 2024, shows Russian prisoners of war (POWs) inside a bus after arriving on a plane at an airfield in the capital Moscow, a day after a prisoners swap with Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia swapped 100 prisoners of war each on February 8, in the latest exchange between the warring sides since Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers. "AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY". Profimedia Images