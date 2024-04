Polish soldiers and Leopard 2A4 tanks take part in the NATO DRAGON-24 military exercise in Korzeniewo, northern Poland, March 4, 2024. Poland hosts armed forces of other countries for the national exercise DRAGON-24 that is part of the Steadfast Defender exercise, NATO's biggest military exercise since the Cold War. The Western military alliance has said some 90,000 troops will take part in the months-long Steadfast Defender 24 exercise designed to test its defences in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine. Steadfast Defender will be composed of a series of smaller individual drills and will span from North America to NATO's eastern flank, close to the Russian border. About 20,000 soldiers in total will be involved in the Dragon 24 exercise. Profimedia Images