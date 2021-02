epa08937788 A stencil graffiti painted on a building mesh protective cover depicts Romania's prime minister Florin Citu, in downtown Bucharest, Romania, 14 January 2021. Florin Vasile Citu, 48, who served as Minister of Public Finance in the cabinet of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, became Prime Minister of Romania on 23 December 2020. The stencil reads: 'CITU SAVES THE ECONOMY!'. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT