SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE / HANDOUT / Shane Cameron" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) HMAS Choules flight deck team conduct an inspection of the flight deck prior to the arrival of the ship's MRH-90 Maritime Support Helicopter in Sydney, Australia on January 05, 2020. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) commences Operation Bushfire Assist 19-20 and has stood up Joint Task Forces in New South Wales and Victoria to enhance Defence support following devastating bushfires in the South East of Australia, Sydney on January 05, 2020. ADF members are working side by side with emergency services personnel in the State Disaster Coordination Centre (SDCC) of the NSW Rural Fire Service Headquarters and alongside the Victorian Country Fire Service and Metropolitan Fire Brigades to provide best effect of ADF assets. HMAS Choules and MV Sycamore sailed from Sydney and will operate off the Southern NSW/North East Victorian coast to provide support to communities cut off due to the bushfires. The ADF is also providing transport and other assistance such as aviation ground support, logistics, engineering and accommodation support to the firefighting effort. AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE / Handout / Shane Cameron / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM