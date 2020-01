Batemans Bay New Years Eve bushfires in Australia on december 31, 2019. Witness commentary : It was upon us without warning; the night before I walked through the beach carnival and could see the fire in the mountains in the distance. I had a terrible feeling that everything might go to hell, and that the people screaming and laughing on the rides, and winning prizes in the sideshow alley, had no idea what was in store... I had a knock on my hotel door early morning that the fire front was rapidly approaching.I ran to the beach, and handed out the spare P2 masks I'd bought just the day before. People were terrified, huddled together, trying to take shelter on the beach. Then the bush on the beach caught fire, the sky was deepening red and black, and I ran back to my hotel room to take shelter from the heat. It was like being in the centre of hell. Photo by Megan Juresa/ABACAPRESS.COM