epa08873620 (FILE) - Italian former soccer player Paolo Rossi speaks during a press conference in Pachuca, Mexico, 08 November 2016 (reissued 10 December 2020). According to news reports, Paolo Rossi died aged 64 on 09 December 2020. As part of FIFA's 100th anniversary, in 2004 Rossi was named as one of the Top 125 greatest living footballers. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre