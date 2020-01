epaselect epa08168316 Debris from a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter belonging to former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant lays in the hills after crashing in Calabasas, California, USA, 26 January 2020. Kobe Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016. According to media reports former US basketball player Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, USA on 26 January 2020. He was 41. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS