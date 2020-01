epa03688818 Madrid Open tournament's managing director Manolo Santana (2nd R), tennis players Serena Williams (3rd R) from the USA, Spain's Rafael Nadal (C), Swiss Roger Federer (3rd L), Britain's Andy Murray (2nd L) and Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) observe a minute of silence for ATP CEO Brad Drewett, who died at the age of 54 from a motor neurone disease on 03 May 2013, during the Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica pavilion in Madrid, central Spain, 05 May 2013. EPA/ALBERTO MARTIN