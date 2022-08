Beluga blocată în apele Senei a fost eutanasiată în timpul transportului către mare. „Suferința era evidentă pentru acest animal”

Rescuers pull up a net as they rescue a beluga whale stranded in the River Seine at Notre Dame de la-Garenne, northern France, on August 9, 2022. French marine experts launched an ambitious operation on August 9 to rescue an ailing beluga whale that swam up the Seine river, to return it to the sea. The four-metre (13-foot) cetacean, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, was spotted a week ago heading towards Paris, and is now some 130 kilometres inland.,Image: 713068962, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no