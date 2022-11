epaselect epa10048767 Abortion rights demonstrators protest following the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling in Los Angeles, California, 02 July 2022. A wave of rallies is sweeping across the US and the world following the US Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning the 1973 case of Roe v Wade that guaranteed federal abortion rights in the United States. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT