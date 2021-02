Femeia care s-a dat drept moștenitoare bogată și a înșelat bănci și hoteluri de lux cu 200.000 de dolari, eliberată din închisoare

Today, Judge Diane Kiesel sentenced Anna Sorokin a/k/a Anna Delvey to 4-12 years in prison, $198,956.19 restitution and a $24,000 fine for stealing more than $200,000 and attempting to steal millions more through multiple scams. On 4/25/19, a New York State Supreme Court jury found her guilty of Attempted Grand Larceny in the First Degree and other charges. At the time of the defendants trial conviction, D.A. Vance said: As proven at trial, Anna Sorokin committed real white-collar felonies over the course of her lengthy masquerade. I thank the jury for its service in this complex trial, as well as my Offices prosecutors and investigators for their meticulous investigation and resolve to ensure that Sorokin faces real justice for her many thefts and lies.. 09 May 2019,Image: 432080452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no