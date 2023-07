A series of images showing bomb disposal experts from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service carrying out controlled explosions of unexploded missile, artillery shells and mines. The de-mining and clearing of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine after the Russian invasion could take between 5-7 years.Pictured: The bomb disposal team dismantle and remove the remains of a Russian rocket which carried cluster munitions. Ukrainian Bomb Disposal Team Clears Unexploded Ordnance Outside Mykolaiv, Ukraine - 19 Jul 2022,Image: 708570264, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no