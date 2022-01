A man drinks out of a bottle with banana flavoured beer brewed in Belgium with 60 percent fruit ingredients from Brazil are on display on September 9, 2011 in Dortmund, western Germany, during the "Fair 2011" an exhibition for fair trade. Exhibitors will present their latest products during the show running from September 8 to September 10, 2011. The Fair 2011 is a specialized convention focusing on the subject of fair trading. Dealers and manufacturers present their current ranges of products.,Image: 102216815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia