epa02314206 (FILE) A file picture dated 01 April 2009 shows traffic clogs the main road from the north into Beijing, China. Media reports state on 03 September 2010 that More than 10,000 vehicles are stuck in a 120km traffic jam on China's Beijing to Tibet motorway. A state television reporter said the gridlocked section of the road, in the north-eastern region of Inner Mongolia, resembled a 'big car park'. The majority of the vehicles stuck in the jam, which began on 31 August 2010, are coal trucks heading to the capital. EPA/ADRIAN BRADSHAW *** Local Caption *** 00000402299210