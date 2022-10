Spokesperson Sun Yeli is seen on a video screen as he speaks via video link during a press conference held on the eve of the opening session of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. At a two-hour news conference Saturday, the congress' spokesperson Sun Yeli reaffirmed the government's commitment to its "zero-COVID" policy, despite the economic costs, and repeated its threat to use force to annex self-governing Taiwan.,Image: 730805731, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no