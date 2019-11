epa07846487 Three out of seven defendants arrive to attend a new session of their trial for the alleged gang rape of a 14-years old girl in the court in Manresa, Barcelona, Spain, 16 September. The defendants are accused of raping a drunk girl in turn in a disused plant in Manresa in October 2016. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia EDITORIAL NOTE: Faces of defendants blured due to Spanish law