epa07085271 Former adult actress Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, poses during the opening of the Venus Erotic Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany, 11 October 2018. Daniels, who allegedly had a sexual encounter in 2006 with US President Donald J. Trump, sued the president over a hush money agreement she signed before he ascended to the Oval Office. Venus Berlin is among the largest international erotic trade fairs, with more than 250 exhibitions from 40 countries and 30,000 visitors. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN