Dorm 100 într-un cort, dar altceva îi deranjează pe militarii belgieni de la Kogălniceanu: „Depindem de rațiile americane, un soi de mâncare cu sos”

epa09809356 Belgian soldiers walk on the tarmac of the military airport as part of the departure to Romania of the Belgian detachment of 300 soldiers, in Brussels, Belgium, 08 March 2022. The military will be part of the NATO Rapid Reaction Force (NRF). In Romania, the detachment will work in close collaboration with the French soldiers of the 27th Battalion of Alpine Hunters to ensure the collective security of the NATO Allies. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ