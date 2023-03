The US military's European Command has released footage of the Tuesday (14/03/2023) encounter over the Black Sea between a US surveillance drone and a Russian fighter jet. The newly declassified video shows the last moments before the MQ-9 Reaper drone was brought down by the Russian Sukhoi SU-27 fighter jet, by deliberately colliding in to the drone's propellor. Footage released March 16th 2023,,Image: 763261412, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no