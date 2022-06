epa10028699 Men walk next to a destroyed Russian tank near Irpin, the Kyiv region, Ukraine, 22 June 2022. The Ukrainian town of Irpin as well as other towns and villages in the northern part of the Kyiv region, became battlefield sites when the Russian army attacked the Kyiv region in an attempt to reach Ukraine's capital. At the end of March, when the town was taken back by the Ukrainian army, the mayor of Irpin announced that around 300 civilians and 50 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in Irpin during the Russian attacks. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY