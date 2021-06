epaselect epa09086563 A patient waits for medical attention inside an ambulance, outside hospital Boa Viagem, in Recife, Brazil, early 20 March 2021. In Recife, the capital city of Pernambuco state, hospitals handling covid-19 reached saturation levels between Friday and Saturday morning. Some patients were forced to receive their first attention in the street. EPA-EFE/Genival Paparazzi