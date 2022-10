The former president of Brazil and current candidate for the presidency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) greets his supporters during a tour ahead of the elections in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 01 October 2022. President Jair Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, top favorite, disputed on the eve of the most polarized elections in the history of Brazil, the vote of the inhabitants of Sao Paulo, the largest electoral college in the country. The first round of the presidential elections will take place 02 October. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA