FOTO. Cum arată vehiculul zburător cu motoare de Rolls-Royce care ar putea ajunge la viteza de 750 km/oră: are 6 metri și va putea transporta până la 3 pasageri

March 20, 2023: An Italian designer has reimagined the future of flying vehicles with his 4x4 jet flying concept vehicle...Created by Pierpaolo Lazzarini of Rome-based Lazzarini Design Studio, Aircar is a small, futuristic vehicle powered by Rolls-Royce jet engines enabling it to soar through the sky at great speed...Allowing travelers to avoid road traffic by simply jetting off above ground, the 4×4 jet aircraft measures 6 meters in length, and is designed to accommodate up to one pilot and three passengers...Its carbon-fibre monocoque bodywork lends it an ultra-lightweight form which is integrated with four rotatable Rolls-Royce jet engines that enable it to soar the skies...Efficient in both size and speed, the Aircar can cruise at an estimated top speed of 750 Km/h (460mph) for an estimated autonomy of 3200 kilometers on jet fuel...Each of the four jet engines can independently adjust its own inclination and rotation, guaranteeing stability and a high maneuverability in turning...Furthermore, due to 4×4 system’s engine’s inclination and rotation, the flying vehicle can navigate on variable heights and inclines, or fly in straight trim, depending on the cruising speed needs...At the moment, the Aircar remains a concept flying vehicle, though lead designer and founder of the studio Pierpaolo Lazzarini seeks to release it by 2024 with a first real scale prototype before it is ready to hit the market...When: 20 Mar 2023.Credit: Lazzarini Design Studio//Cover Images..**EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED SUPPLIER. (Credit Image: © Cover Images via ZUMA Press)