Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua receives an interview before the third plenary meeting of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 12 March 2019. China's food and drug safety situation is improving steadily, in general, but still face acute problems, Fu Zhenghua, minister of justice, said, adding strict supervision and severe punishment will be on offer to better protect the country's food and drug safety.