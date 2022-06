epa10023402 President-elect of Colombia Gustavo Petro celebrates during an event at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, 19 June 2022. The president-elect of Colombia, the leftist Gustavo Petro, assured after winning the second round of elections that 'today is a holiday for the people' and dedicated his victory, which he described as 'the first popular victory', to the citizens. With this victory, Petro, a 62-year-old economist, will succeed the president of Colombia, Ivan Duque, and will govern in the period 2022-2026. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda