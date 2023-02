epa10448110 Firefighters work to put out a fire in Puren, Araucania Region, Chile, 04 February 2023. The Chilean Government confirmed this 04 February the death of 2 people in a fire in the town of Purén, which brings to 15 the death toll in the fires that have already destroyed more than 45,000 hectares in the center and south of the country. In addition to the 2 deaths in Purén, in the Araucanía region (700 kilometers south of Santiago), there are 10 deaths in Santa Juana, a town in the neighboring Biobío region that has been severely affected by the flames. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN PAREDES DRAKE