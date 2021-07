Incendiul care a făcut ravagii lângă Atena, provocat de un fermier care afuma stupii

epa09370852 Firfighters at work to extinguish a wildfire in the area of Stamata, in north-eastern Athens, Greece, 27 July 2021. Firefighting forces are operating in the area of Stamata, in the Attica region, to contain a wildfire that broke out earlier in the day. Some 22 fire engines with 68 crew members, three teams of firemen on foot, the municipality's water trucks along with four firefighting aircraft, and five water dropping helicopters are currently battling the blaze which is very close to inhabited areas. In the meanwhile, the Civil Protection's emergency number 112 was activated in the wider region of Stamata and Rodopoli informing the citizens to be on alert and follow authorities' instructions. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS