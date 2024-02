DEIR AL BALAH, GAZA - JANUARY 03: Palestinian residents leave their homes in horse-drawn carriages with their belongings after the Israeli army attacked the eastern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp and sent a notice asking the people to leave the area in Deir al Balah, central Gaza on January 03, 2024. Israel's air, land and sea attacks continue on the Gaza Strip. Ali Jadallah / Anadolu. Profimedia Images