TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MICHAEL MATHES Allan Lichtman, Distinguished Professor at American University and author of "Predicting The Next President, the Keys to the White House 2012" discusses his 13 keys to a successful election campaign on April 13, 2012 in his office at American University in Washington, DC. He has predicted every election correctly since Ronald Reagan's 1984 re-election, and predicts US President Barack Obama is looking good for a 2012 win. Lichtman developed his 13 Keys (Party mandate, Contest, Incumbency, Third Party, Short term economy, Long-term economy, Policy change, Social unrest, Scandal, Foreign/military failure vs Foreign/military success, Incumbent charisma, and Challenger charisma) to a successful campaign in 1981 which indicate a trending winner and has consulted popular politicians, foreign goverments, and even the CIA.