epa10135881 People walk past Russian armored military vehicles that were captured in fights by the Ukrainian army, displayed in Khreshchatyk street on Independence Day, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 August 2022. Ukrainians mark the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, as the Russian invasion continues six months since its beginning. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting the conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY