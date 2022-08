epa10139805 Debris of a college at the site of the shelling in the small city of Derhachi not far from Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 August 2022 amid Russia's military invasion. At least one civilian person was killed and one injured during the attack, the National police said. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV