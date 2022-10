epa10202397 Flags designed with photos of Brazilian President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro, and the former Brazilian president and presidential candidate, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, are on display in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 23 September 2022. The street sale of towels with the faces of Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva became an electoral thermometer that went viral on social networks ahead of the Brazilian elections on 02 October 2022. In Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the country's two largest cities, street stalls with the star product of this polarized presidential campaign have proliferated in recent weeks: beach towels printed with images of the two favorite candidates. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda