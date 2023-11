Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops ground operation in Gaza on Nov 12, 2023. The IDF has been operating inside Gaza for two weeks, after first targeting the strip with air strikes. Hamas has more than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages in the enclave. Israel is focusing on destroying Hamas militarily and politically after the organization entered Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,200 people. (IDF handout via EYEPRESS) Israel in Full Control of Northern Gaza - 12 Nov 2023 / Profimedia Images