epa09971349 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is shown on a monitor screen via video link from the penal colony No. 2 (IK-2) in Pokrov in Vladimir region, during a hearing of an appeal against Lefortovsky court sentence at the Moscow city court in Moscow, Russia, 24 May 2022. The Lefortovsky court sentenced politician Alexei Navalny to nine years in a strict regime colony and a fine of 1.2 million rubles for large-scale fraud and insulting the court. The Moscow city court upholded Navalny's conviction. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV