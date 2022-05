epa09832932 Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa, world record holder for most ascents to the summit of Mount Everest (25), poses for a portrait at Seven Summit Treks in Kathmandu, Nepal, 18 March 2022. Kami Rita Sherpa will be leading an eight-people-strong rope-fixing team to make a way for the 2022 Everest expeditions season, scheduled to begin in April. He is expected to climb Everest for the 26th time, breaking his own record. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA