Missiles contrails are seen in the sky over Kyiv on December 29, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A fresh barrage of Russian missile strikes battered Ukraine on December 29, 2022, wounding at least five people including a teenager and cutting electricity in the west. Blasts were reported across the vast country including in the Ukrainian capital, the second city Kharkiv in the east and the western city of Lviv on the border with Poland.