epa09746633 Peoeple wearing masks walk the streets of Brussels, Belgium, 11 February 2022. The government's Consultative Committee is meeting on 11 February to decide on whether relaxing Covid restictions by lowering the so-called 'barometer' three-tier system from red to orange. The removal of the closing time in the hospitality industry and the reopening of nightclubs. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ