epa06815280 Governor of Nangarhar province Hayatullah Hayat (2-R) sits with Taliban militants before an explosion outside the governor's office, in Jalalabad, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 17 June 2018. According to media reports, ten people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion outside the governor's office in the eastern province of Nangarhar as participants were leaving after a meeting to discuss ceasefire between the Afghan government and Talibans. The Taliban on 17 June ordered its fighters not to visit areas controlled by the Afghan government, a day after an attack by the Islamic State terror group against a gathering of insurgents and civilians left 36 dead. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI