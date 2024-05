Some areas of Ducos remain sensitive with barricades of burning vehicles set up by the rioters. Tensions remained high in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, on Friday after days of riots as the French government’s representative said areas of the Pacific territory have “escaped” state control. Louis Le Franc, high commissioner of the Republic in New Caledonia, announced new security deployments. The number of police and gendarmes on the island will rise to 2,700 from 1,700 by Friday evening. After rioting that began on Monday, leaving five dead and resulting in hundreds of arrests, Thursday night was relatively calm, he said. However, there were still points of confrontation and concern in Noumea. Noumea, New Caledonia, May 17, 2024. Photo by Gill Chabaud/ABACAPRESS.COM