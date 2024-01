Hundreds of people are protesting in support of Palestine and against the Israeli government's actions in the Gaza Strip during a demonstration in Granada, Spain, on January 20, 2024. The protest is being called by the Solidarity Network against the Occupation of Palestine (RESCOP). Additionally, on the same day, similar demonstrations are being held in other cities across Spain. Protest In Support Of Palestine In Granada, Madrid, Spain - 20 Jan 2024. Profimedia Images