November 29, 2023, Oviedo, Asturias, Spain: The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, makes a statement after the inaugural trip of the high-speed train from Madrid to Asturias, at Oviedo station, on November 29, 2023, in Oviedo, Asturias (Spain). The high-speed train arrives today to Asturias after 19 years of works and 4,000 million of investment. The journey time between Madrid and Oviedo will be less than three hours and will stop in Segovia, Valladolid, Palencia and León, and then in the Principality of Asturias in Pola de Lena, Mieres, Oviedo and finally in Gijón. The infrastructure that allows this new milestone in the railway history of Spain will be the new Pajares Bypass, a 50-kilometer-long section, 80% of which runs through tunnels, and on which up to 4,000 people have been working at the same time. Work began in 2004 and, although it was scheduled to open in 2010, the geological and morphological complexity of the mountainous massif it crosses has caused a delay of up to 13 years. In fact, one of the 12 tunnels will be 25 kilometers long, making it the seventh longest in the world...NOVEMBER 29;2023..Jorge Peteiro / Europa Press. Profimedia Images